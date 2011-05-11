Top YES to AV votes... notice anything?

Here are the ten areas with the strongest YES to AV vote... notice anything about them?
|Hackney
|60.68%
|Glasgow Kelvin
|58.78%
|Islington
|56.92%
|Haringey
|56.62%
|Lambeth
|54.69%
|Cambridge
|54.32%
|Oxford
|54.11%
|Southwark
|52.73%
|Camden
|51.4%
|Edinburgh Central
|51.36%
Well, I'll give you a hint... the Lib Dem and Labour vote are pretty variable across these ten, urban areas. Hackney is a strong Labour seat, Glasgow has just been rocked by the SNP and Cambridge is Lib Dem, for example.
However, they are all areas where the Greens either have councillors or, in the case of London, had councillors until the dual general election /council election last year.
Interesting... just to note I think this is about demographics not the spectacularness of the Green Party's contribution to the YES campaign which was vigorous in places like Camden and Islington and almost non-existent in Edinburgh and Glasgow as there were other things on our minds!
We've never had Green councillors in Haringey Jim.
It is interesting though that these areas voted yes. The London boroughs are where we do fairly well, and tend to have voters who are probably best described as liberal left.
Hi Mike - yes that hole in my theory was just pointed out to me on facebook - drat! Wrong again.
Brighton?
They're all places full of tedious, smug hipsters?
I've been to Glasgow... I think it may be the exception to your rule Bob.
ps apologies to those whose comments have b een wiped by blogger (not me). Derek asked about Brighton, they got just under 50% for yes putting them in the top 15.
Glasgow Kelvin is the West End of Glasgow though, with a big student/young professional population.
I think the Greens struggle with other demographics, from what I can see
Danny
hardly rocket science is it.
just like parts of Norwich and Brighton - lots of well-to-do folk / students etc
Well done Hackney, active Green and Lib Dem campaign (and some Lab and Yes Tories as well) all bumped up the Yes vote.
Emerging young population but still pretty grim in many places. Bit of a mix really.
Will probably go Green eventually.
Mark
