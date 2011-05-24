- Sometimes it takes 36 years to clear your name. See George Davis.
- I thought Cath Elliott's piece on the rape debate was one of the more thoughtful pieces.
- For all the fury Clarke-gate created we seemed to miss things like the closure of domestic violence courts.
- This piece on whether feisty women in film are making the world a better place is interesting.
- Hangbitch writes on sexual abstinence.
- It seems Boris Johnson has not been entirely truthful about UK Uncut. Tut, tut.
Tuesday, May 24, 2011
Today's Misc
Labels: Misc
