Political picture of the day (one of two)

This blog expresses the personal opinions of Jim Jepps and not any organisation he may, or may not, be associated with.
However, whilst there are elections on, here is an imprint just in case; Promoted by J Hicks on behalf of Lewisham Green Party, 77 Duncombe Hill, London, SE23 1QY. Published by blogger.com, who are not responsible in any way for the content of this site.
4 comments:
This would make a great 'Spot the Ball Competition' for GP fundraising purposes - I'm showing my age now, anyone remember the 'Littlewoods Pools' spot the ball folk who would come to your door?
As for a caption, I showed this to my daughter and said I wonder what she's thinking and my daughter said "knob".
We're not ones for swearing as standard, so I did laugh! Out of the mouth of babes eh?
Drats - I should have airbrushed the ball out for the competition! Next time.
Her face is priceless I think.
"If you're so keen on table tennis, do it in your own time."
:D
Post a Comment