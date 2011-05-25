Wednesday, May 25, 2011

Political picture of the day (one of two)


Every face in this picture is a treat, but I'm particularly keen on the school girl in the middle: she is just not impressed. Feel free to suggest captions.

Labels:

4 comments:

Jessica Goldfinch said...

This would make a great 'Spot the Ball Competition' for GP fundraising purposes - I'm showing my age now, anyone remember the 'Littlewoods Pools' spot the ball folk who would come to your door?

As for a caption, I showed this to my daughter and said I wonder what she's thinking and my daughter said "knob".

We're not ones for swearing as standard, so I did laugh! Out of the mouth of babes eh?

Friday, May 27, 2011 8:11:00 am
Jim Jepps said...

Drats - I should have airbrushed the ball out for the competition! Next time.

Her face is priceless I think.

Friday, May 27, 2011 8:35:00 pm
Lobby Ludd said...

"If you're so keen on table tennis, do it in your own time."

Saturday, May 28, 2011 8:59:00 pm
Jessica Goldfinch said...

:D

Thursday, June 09, 2011 9:58:00 am

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 