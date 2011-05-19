- Top Soil is a consistently excellent blog. Today they have a post keeping it clear on date rape.
- Sunny points out that getting tough on crime is a Tory trap.
- The Fawcett Society on why the government must be clear on rape.
- The Guardian editorial calls for Ken Clarke to stay. Well worth reading.
- Unity has a really useful piece on the simple facts Clarke got wrong.
- Jenny Rigg has a poll examining the issues on the whole affair.
Thursday, May 19, 2011
Some selected links on Ken Clarke, etc.
