Thursday, May 19, 2011

Some selected links on Ken Clarke, etc.

  • Top Soil is a consistently excellent blog. Today they have a post keeping it clear on date rape.
  • Sunny points out that getting tough on crime is a Tory trap.
  • The Fawcett Society on why the government must be clear on rape.
  • The Guardian editorial calls for Ken Clarke to stay. Well worth reading.
  • Unity has a really useful piece on the simple facts Clarke got wrong.
  • Jenny Rigg has a poll examining the issues on the whole affair.

Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 