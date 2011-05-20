- Where are the women in rebel music?
- Old news but irritating. Scottish Wind farms paid to stop producing energy.
- An interesting piece by Priya Shetty on how misogynist practices prevail.
- Musings of a teen Green says Clegg is shining right now. He has a point.
- Notes from the Fink Club False Economy meeting by Natalie.
- Paul Merton is wondering whether he's allowed to call himself working class.
Friday, May 20, 2011
Selected items
That article about Scottish Wind Turbines needs to come with a greenwash warning about who the Renewable Energy Foundation (REF) are - they sure as hell aren't a pro-renewables industry lobby group. I find this kind of article from the BBC v irritating, along with ones when they take a press release from the TPA and just regurgitate it. Apparently Noel Edmonds was one of the founders of the REF, but not sure if that is true or not!
