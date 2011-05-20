Friday, May 20, 2011

Selected items

Labels:

1 comment:

Sue said...

That article about Scottish Wind Turbines needs to come with a greenwash warning about who the Renewable Energy Foundation (REF) are - they sure as hell aren't a pro-renewables industry lobby group. I find this kind of article from the BBC v irritating, along with ones when they take a press release from the TPA and just regurgitate it. Apparently Noel Edmonds was one of the founders of the REF, but not sure if that is true or not!

Saturday, May 21, 2011 4:25:00 pm

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 