I've not welcomed any new blogs recently (even if they aren't always technically 'new' except to me);
- Young and Well Red is a new member of the Greens in Plymouth. He explains his decision to join here.
- Dorky Mum is an Edinburgh green who writes about all sorts.
- Marxist-Lentilist has to win a prize for best blog name.
- Awkward Ed Miliband Moments is a lovely, lovely photoblog.
- Politics, poetry and equality is a newish blog who I hope will soon get into the swing of things.
- As is Green Politics Sustainable Futures and Hearts and Mines.
Have you noticed me yet?
: D
Aaaages ago... I've even commented at your place (something I do much too rarely on all other blogs).
