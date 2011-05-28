- I've been reading a week is a long time for ages now, Jo felt I should show it some love. Happy to oblige.
- I may not have linked to Ann Pettifor's blog, Debtonation, before but well worth following.
- Matthew Butcher blog's at A place to write. Do check it out.
- A scanner dispairingly is new to me but looks really good.
- Labour's Dave Harris in Colchester has a blog that is a useful example of how a hard working local councillor can use their blog for solid local news.
- And last but not least women of the sky a fun little blog on astronauts, aeronauts and assorted interesting people.
Saturday, May 28, 2011
A few blogs to highlight
1 comment:
You noticed me Jim : D
xx
